FLORENCE — A local woman was arrested today on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine following a traffic stop by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and Colbert County Drug Task Force, officials said.
Tamika Tenise Whitson, Florence, faces the charge, after 6 pounds of the substance were found, Lauderdale Drug Task Force Director Tim Glover said.
Glover said they said it was found after a K-9 officer indicated the presence of narcotics.
Additional charges and possibly additional arrests are expected, Glover said.
He said Florence police and the sheriff's offices in Lauderdale and Colbert counties assisted in the case.
