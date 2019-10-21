FLORENCE — A woman has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault following a weekend wreck that injured four people, police said.
Andrea M. Harrison, 40, also is charged with driving under the influence and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said. She is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $17,000 bond.
Police said officers on the scene determined Harrison was one of the drivers involved in the wreck and was impaired.
"When officers conducted a search of her and her purse they found methamphetamines along with pills that were not prescribed to her," police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.
