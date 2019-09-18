Authorities charged a woman with capital murder today in the shooting death of her ex-husband.
Peggy Sue Hall, 54, was charged after being taken into custody at the scene, said Lt. Brad Potts, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
She remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, Potts said.
She is charged in the death of Randall Bobo, who died at the scene of his residence off Lauderdale 130, Potts said. The county road is off U.S. 43 toward the Alabama-Tennessee line.
