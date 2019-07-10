FLORENCE — Police arrested a woman Tuesday on a charge of exposing a child to narcotics, authorities said.
Stephanie Lean Burroughs, 30, Rogersville, was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on a $5,000 bond, Florence police said.
Burroughs gave birth in April, and her child tested positive for narcotics, according to police.
