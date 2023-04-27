Members of the state fire marshal's office and Sheffield firefighters confer outside of the home that burned and claimed the life of a Sheffield woman Wednesday morning on St. Louis Avenue. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning house fire that killed a woman who was unable to escape from a back room.
Authorities have not identified the woman pending notification of family.
Her body was found in a back bedroom of a duplex at 308 St. Louis Ave. Three others were inside the duplex but escaped.
Sheffield firefighters responded to the 4:22 a.m. call and arrived to find the fire raging, Fire Chief Matt Mothershed said.
"It was fully involved when they got on the scene," Mothershed said.
He said the Alabama Fire Marshal's office is investigating, which is customary when a fatality is involved.
One side of the house appeared gutted. That was the B address of the duplex and the side with the fatality. The A side also received heavy damage.
"The B side of the building in the back is where the most damage is," Mothershed said. "That's where the victim was."
Mothershed said two engine companies and a ladder truck responded.
"My boys did an excellent job on it," he said. "I'm very proud of them. There were 16 personnel on the scene."
David Ramirez said he purchased the house and one next door approximately three months ago and was in the process of doing improvements to them. He had just completed a front porch that spanned the length of the house.
"I got a phone call at about 5 a.m. that the place was up in flames," Ramirez said.
He said he has been told a heater in the back of the house may have been involved in the cause.
One person lived in the A address and three in the B address, Ramirez said.
He said he had talked with some of the residents just the other day and they told him they were excited about the porch and his plans for additional renovations.
"I could feel like they felt like, 'Wow, we're going to have something good,'" Ramirez said. "I was trying to improve it little by little for them, because it was in pretty rough shape when I got it. I wanted them to have a good place to live."
He said he doubts he will be able to save the house. He believes he will have to tear it down and rebuild.
