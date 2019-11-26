FLORENCE — A woman arrested on a drug possession charge had more charges added when a pipe was found in her possession during booking, authorities said.
Christy R. Watson, 43, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree promoting prison contraband, according to Florence police.
Watson was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, said Tim Glover, director of the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
She was arrested at 2:27 p.m., according to police records.
During the booking procedure by a detention center officer, Watson was discovered with a pipe in her possession, Glover said.
Authorities said the booking process involved a cavity search.
A jail officials said Monday she has been released on bail.
Possession of methamphetamine is a Class C felony, punishable by 1-10 years in prison, according to the Code of Alabama.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a Class A misdemeanor, according to the code. Promoting prison contraband is a Class B misdemeanor.
A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not to exceed $6,000 and no more than a year in jail, according to the code. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fin not to exceed $3,000 and no more than six months in jail.
