centerpiece top story Woman pleads guilty to Florence murder By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Apr 22, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Murder suspect Hannah Burrows arrives at the Lauderdale County courthouse for his first appearance before Judge Gil Self. [FILE/TIMESDAILY] MATT MCKEAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — The second person accused in the 2018 shooting death of Christopher "Devan" Cobb pleaded guilty to murder Thursday.Hannah B. Burrows, 23, issued the plea in front of Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self in an agreement that includes a 20-year prison sentence.In October, Jesse James Parker, 35, pleaded guilty and received a 35-year sentence.Self officially will sentence Parker at 9 a.m. on May 3.He agreed to postpone the sentencing after Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told him some of Cobb's family who wanted to attend the sentencing were unable to be there Thursday.The 23-year-old Cobb was found dead on June 22, 2018, in the bedroom of his residence at Four Seasons Apartments on Helton Drive.During Thursday's hearing, Burrows claimed Parker shot Cobb out of jealously. In response, Connolly asked her about her actions after the incident."You admit you carried his stolen property to a pawn shop looking like you didn't have a worry in the world while he lay dead in bed, is that right?" he asked.She responded "yes."Parker and Burrows, both of Memphis, Tennessee, had been living with Cobb for several days before the shooting, authorities said.Detectives investigating the shooting death learned Cobb had met Burrows and Parker through an internet website.Police had been dispatched to Cobb's apartment for a welfare check after his family had not heard from him for 24 hours and became concerned.Police said Cobb lived at the apartment with his wife, who left the previous weekend to go out of town to visit relatives.Burrows and Parker had fled back to Memphis, but were taken into custody several days later after detectives located them in a hotel off U.S. Highway 78 in Memphis, authorities said. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. 