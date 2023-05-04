FLORENCE — Tim Cobb stood Wednesday, looked at Hannah B. Burrows and said it is difficult to describe what it is like for a parent to lose a child.
"What do you say to the death of your child, especially one taken with violence?" he asked, addressing Burrows, who is one of the two people convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting death of his son, Christopher "Devan" Cobb. "I see his face in that coffin every day."
Cobb said his son's death has caused immense harm to his loved ones. He said his wife, who was Christopher Cobb's mother, saying she already was sick at the time of his death, and he believes their son's death ultimately caused her to lose any will to fight.
"Now she walks with Christ," Cobb said.
He told Burrows God forgives all sinners who repent, and he hopes she asks God for forgiveness. He said he is reminded of Christopher Cobb everywhere he goes.
"You see someone who walks similarly to him and you cry," he said. "There are days I get up and I can do nothing. But as God forgave me, I forgive you."
Burrows, 23, pleaded guilty to murder in April in an agreement that includes a 20-year prison sentence. On Wednesday, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self issued that sentence.
In October, Jesse James Parker, 35, pleaded guilty to murder and received a 35-year sentence.
Before issuing the sentence, Self asked Burrows if she had anything to say. She asked Cobb for forgiveness.
"There's nothing I can do or anything I can say to bring him back, but also want you to know that I pray for your family every day and I never meant for this to happen," she said.
The 23-year-old Cobb was found dead on June 22, 2018, in the bedroom of his residence at Four Seasons Apartments on Helton Drive.
During April's plea hearing, Burrows claimed Parker shot Cobb out of jealously. In response, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly asked her whether she admitted to taking his stolen property to a pawn shop, "looking like you didn't have a worry in the world while he lay dead in bed."
She responded "yes."
Parker and Burrows, both of Memphis, Tennessee, had been living with Cobb for several days before the shooting, authorities said.
Detectives investigating the shooting death learned Cobb had met Burrows and Parker through an internet website.
Police had been dispatched to Cobb's apartment for a welfare check after his family had not heard from him for 24 hours and became concerned.
Police said Cobb lived at the apartment with his wife, who left the previous weekend to go out of town to visit relatives.
Burrows and Parker had fled back to Memphis, but were taken into custody several days later after detectives located them in a hotel off U.S. Highway 78 in Memphis, authorities said.
