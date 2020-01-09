KILLEN — The Women of Purpose women's conference is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Word Fellowship Church.
The conference is sponsored by Without Walls Ministries, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. There is no registration fee.
Friday's sessions are from 6-9 p.m. with Saturday's beginning at 8:30 a.m., light breakfast provided. Lunch is also provided.
The conference ends at 9 p.m.
The church is located at 101 Lauderdale 426.
