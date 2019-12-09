FLORENCE — Taco Bell's "Live Mas" slogan is on hold, at least for a while, at its Wood Avenue location.
The building, owned by Tacala LLC of Birmingham, has closed and is set to be rebuilt. Signs posted on the doors of the stucco-type building say simply, "Closed, Scrape and Rebuild Coming Soon."
Officials with the City of Florence Building Licensure Office said the building permit was issued Dec. 2.
According to the department's policy, the rebuilding process must start within six months of obtaining the permit. There is no time limit on construction, officials said, but work must visibly progress and the property not sit dormant.
Rives Construction of Birmingham is contracted for the project.
