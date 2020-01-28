FLORENCE — The Florence-Lauderdale Port Authority officially broke ground Monday on construction of a home office.
"We're expecting to be completed some time in late summer," port Director Hal Greer said.
The 2,600-square-foot building will be on South Poplar Street, behind the St. Vincent de Paul Society building.
The port headquarters currently is being operated out of two offices in the Shoals Center for Business and Economic Development, which houses the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Shoals Economic Development Authority.
Greer said the port had purchased the former Fuzzy's Feeds property several years ago. The land is on a lot that provides a good visual perspective of the port.
"We like this high lot because you have a view of the facility," he said. "When we purchased it, part of the plan was to develop an office here."
The project, which is expected to cost some $600,000, includes a building with a conference room, three offices, a lobby, a storage room, restrooms and a file room, according to the plans.
City Council President Dick Jordan said the move makes sense.
"It's going to be good for economic development to put the office close to the port and make it more accessible to the users of the port," Jordan said. "They are really doing a great job promoting the port. It's a good move for them."
Currently, six industries are located within the port, Greer said. In addition, barges regularly come in and out to transport products for local companies.
Greer said that helps serve more than 2,500 employees and $80 million in annual payroll in the Shoals.
He said having an office onsite will make a tremendous difference in accessibility and engagement.
"We don't get as engaged as much by our tenants, and we probably missed out on opportunities from others by not having an office here," Greer said.
