Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Council officials are optimistic the agency will receive a grant to distribute weather radios to the five-county area. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — Officials with the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Council are optimistic it will once again be able to sponsor the distribution of weather radios to residents in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Winston and Marion counties.
RC&D approved a $30,000 grant last year that provided 242 weather radios for each of the five counties.
The radios were distributed by emergency management agencies on a first-come, first-served basis.
NW Alabama RC&D Office Manager Vanessa King said it's "looking good" that there will be money available to fund another distribution this year.
Emergency management agency directors have stated weather radios are more effective in informing people about severe weather than the traditional sirens.
"Our weather sirens are not very effective at all," Winston County EMA Director A.J. Brown said during Thursday's RC&D quarterly council and outreach meeting at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
He said the sirens in his county are ineffective at quarter-of-a-mile to a half-mile distance.
"Those worked great when they first came out," Brown said. "Howeve,r what we've found now, with the way buildings are built, the way homes are built, and the current climate of our society, the outdoor weather sirens are not very effective at all, unless you're outside."
Most residents are unable to hear outdoor weather sirens and the equipment is expensive to maintain, he said.
A resident he knows who lives 800 feet from an outdoor siren said he could not hear it inside.
He said Winston County uses the RAVE Mobile Safety alert system that can make calls to 6,000 residences in 7 minutes, and can send 1,500 text messages in a minute or less, alerting people to impending severe weather.
"I can't do that with weather sirens," Brown said.
He said the weather radio project had a major impact on Winston County.
NW Alabama RC&D expects to at least be level funded this year by the Legislature, she said.
