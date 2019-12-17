COLBERT HEIGHTS — Crews continue to clear debris from roadways and neighborhood thoroughfares this morning as residents say they're grateful that Monday's storm didn't claim lives.
The storm system that delivered what may have been multiple property-destroying tornadoes moved through the section of Colbert Heights around First Baptist Church in the early evening hours Monday.
Many of the homes atop Colbert Heights mountain had uprooted trees still on roofs and in yards come daylight today.
Utilities workers, volunteer fire fighters and numerous tree services converged on the area to pitch in and help to first clear paths to residences, then to remove downed trees in yards.
A large tree laid across Greg Barnett's home at 6125 Woodmont Drive, exposing about half the home to rain, and at one point this morning a short-lived hard snow.
A tree service employee pulled in Barnett's driveway to ask if he needed help removing the tree.
"Thanks, but the insurance folks have to come look first, said they have to see if it's salvageable," he said. "I can tell them, it's not salvageable. Nothing about it can be saved."
Barnett said he was grateful for the kindness shown he and his neighbors in their time of need.
"You really see humanity at its best at a time like this," he said.
