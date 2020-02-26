ST. FLORIAN — Workers filled a gaping hole Tuesday that was some 9 feet deep on Lauderdale 320 north of St. Florian, authorities said.
A motorist reported the hole Monday evening. Lauderdale County crews finished repairing the roadway by approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lauderdale County Engineer Eric Hill said.
Hill said the opening was more than just a pothole. He said it was a cavity with a beach ball-size opening at the road's surface. It was as wide as 16 feet beneath the surface and was 9 feet deep.
He said there was a box culvert at the location, and the heavy rainfall amounts this year swept out the fill material.
"It kept washing material out of that hole and we had no idea what was going on because you couldn't see any of this," Hill said.
He said it is similar to what occurs with a sinkhole. Water elevation keeps rising and falling inside a cavity, pulling material away with it.
"This is a textbook issue of a really rainy season," Hill said.
The Shoals has received 20.10 inches of water this year, which is 11.5 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
Hill said the hole formed because the void beneath it was so large and it was covered only by a layer of asphalt. The weight from vehicles caused it to cave Monday.
Hill said a similar incident occurred in the Rogersville area earlier this month. In that case, a county road crew worker noticed a dip in the white line in the road and reported it. The road had not broken through, but there was a cavity beneath.
"I'm so thankful the crew member was alert in seeing that dip," Hill said.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said road erosion is an additional concern during flooding, and another reason to heed the "turn around, don't drown" slogan when water covers a road.
"That's a big fear with a road covered with water," Grabryan said. "You don't know if the base is still there and the road is still there."
