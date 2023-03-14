FLORENCE — A piece of local broadcasting history started being removed section by section Monday as workers began dismantling the old WOWL antenna tower.
The former radio and television station now stands silently as a memory of a long era that included countless newscasts and other live and recorded programming through the years.
The station was sold in the mid-1990s.
Workers tied each section of the antenna to a wire and lowered it while a worker on the ground used an additional wire to help steady it along its descent.
WOWL started as a radio station created by Richard B. "Dick" Biddle, who purchased WMFT-AM 1240 in 1952 and changed the call letters, according biographical information from the University of North Alabama website regarding the Richard B. "Dick" Biddle WOWL-TV Scholarship.
WOWL became known as "The Owl." In 1957, Biddle built WOWL-TV 15, according to the bio.
In the early days, the station was a partial affiliate to NBC, CBS and ABC until becoming exclusively an NBC affiliate in the early 1960s.
Biddle also is credited with creating the name of "The Shoals" for this area, according to the bio. He said that would help the area stand out and be recognized by a single name, and he started running station identifications listing WOWL's location as “At The Shoals."
He also was known locally for presenting on-air editorials that included his traditional sign-off of "Be a good American. Be an informed American."
WOWL also was responsible for creating an owl display that was visible when coming off Mitchell Boulevard from O'Neal Bridge in Florence.
The owl had a green eye and a red eye. If the red eye was shining, that meant there was a fatal wreck in the area and motorists should exercise caution. If the green eye was shining, it meant all was clear.
