FLORENCE — The opening of a business is being delayed by some two weeks after a motorist accidentally drove her vehicle into it earlier this week.
Part of the front of Party WOW, 189 S. Cox Creek Parkway, was damaged in the incident. Co-owner Vic Kennison said that is postponing the store's opening.
"I'm guessing it'll be about two weeks," Kennison said. "I'm just glad nobody got hurt and the woman who came through didn't get hurt."
The owners operated a seasonal business in the Shoals last year, called Halloween By Party WOW, he said. They decided to open a full-time business that features seasonal items as well as other party-related supplies.
When the store opens, it will contain numerous Halloween options. It also will have virtual reality stations with some 100 different experiences.
"We're glad to be back," Kennison said. "We loved the area when we were here."
