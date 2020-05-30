A Rogersville man died Thursday and a sanitation worker was injured when the man's vehicle collided with the back of a garbage truck in Limestone County, Alabama troopers said.
Troopers identified him as 31-year-old Antonio Jamar Fuqua. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A worker who was on the back of the truck at the time of the wreck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, troopers said.
The incident occurred on U.S. 72, 7 miles west of Athens, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.