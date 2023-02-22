FLORENCE — When asked about the key to living for 100 years, Olin Wright smiled, looked at his son and daughter, and thought about his two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and late wife, Bea.
"Having a good family," he replied.
Wright, who turned 100 on Saturday, remains extremely sharp and a pleasant conversationalist. As he looked back at his life, starting at the mid-point, he said he never thought he would live to the century mark.
"When I was 50 I thought maybe 65 or so," Wright said last week, as Columbia Cottage Florence workers prepared a birthday party for him. "I didn't dream of it (100 years)."
Wright grew up in Cypress Inn, Tennessee, where he was raised on a farm and attended school under the guidance of an excellent teacher.
"My father was a schoolteacher and I started with him when I was 5 years old," he said.
His father had to leave teaching several years later due to health reasons, and Wright ended up dropping out in eighth grade to join the Civilian Conservation Corps. The corps was a federal work relief program that provided millions of jobs during the Great Depression.
"I had a cousin who wanted to go in but didn't want to go alone," he said.
So, he joined with him and worked in forestry.
Then World War II broke out and at age 19, Wright joined the Army, where he was sent to the Transportation Corps to become a truck driver. He hauled everything from troops to materials.
He remained in the Army for "3 years, 4 months and 9 days," Wright said, adding after a short pause, "and 30 minutes."
After the Army, he met his future wife, Bea. He still fondly recalls their first date in his 1942 Chevrolet.
"It was a Sunday afternoon date," he said. "We went out and rode around and that started all of it."
The date went well, although that was the last Chevrolet Wright ever drove.
"I turned it in for a Buick and I'm still driving Buicks," he said.
On Sept. 17, 1949, he and Bea went to Iuka, Mississippi, and eloped. He said that was a popular city to go to for couples to elope because it was an easier process. They went to the home of the justice of the peace, who performed the ceremony there.
"It cost two-seventy-five," Wright said. "Not $275 — $2.75."
That started a happy marriage that lasted nearly 73 years before Bea died this last August.
Wright worked 38 years for the city of Florence's Electricity Department, and has been retired for 38 years. That's a long time with the department, especially for someone who never lived in a house with electricity until 1948.
"When I started working I thought 2 to 3 weeks and I'd be gone, but I kind of got to liking it," he said.
There definitely was a down side, however.
"I got called out in the middle of the night a lot," he said. "Rain or shine, it didn't make a difference. You had to go."
As Wright looked back on 100 years of life, he talked fondly about his favorite hobby.
"Shooting pool," Wright said. "I could still show them how to do it today."
He said he also feels lucky in many ways. Wright uses a walker today, but hopes to continue gaining strength and healing so he won't need it anymore. He fell and broke his hip at age 94.
"That was the first and only bone I've ever broken," Wright said.
He also recalls getting autumn breaks during his school years, but not the kind that offer vacation and leisure.
"Sometimes in the fall of the year when cotton-picking time came, they'd pull us out for two or three weeks," Wright said. "We worked hard."
Having a disposition that includes a gentle nature and a sneaky sense of humor, Wright said he has a simple answer when he is asked for advice to pass along to the younger generations.
"Just be a good person," he said.
