FLORENCE — Robert Beeson leaned forward in his chair this week when asked if he had advice for others ahead of his 100th birthday.
Beeson half-laughed while responding but was noticeably serious at the same time.
"Behave themselves," he said.
Celebrating his 100th today, the World War II veteran who was part of the U.S. Army Air Corps 463rd Bomb Group which served in Foggia, Italy, said he appreciates what life has given him.
His daughter, Cindy Pierce, said her father also contributed a great deal in life. She said his advice to her and her brother, Charles Beeson, was consistent throughout life, and the fact that he followed his own advice helped him along the way, as well.
"Always treat others nice," Pierce said he would tell them. "Work hard, love the Lord and honor your father and mother."
Beeson confirmed those elements as keys to living a long life, but then added with a smile, "And eat hot dogs."
Pierce laughed and rolled her eyes.
"He has always loved hot dogs," she said, adding, "but that's not always part of the key to living long."
Beeson has lived through the Great Depression, wars, a moon landing and the ongoing wave of technology.
He, himself, has known a lot about technology over the years.
Originally from Ohio, Beeson obtained a mechanical engineering degree from Ohio State, and he still perks up when asked about Buckeye athletics. He said most of his work involved graders and rollers and other road equipment.
Beeson's military records indicate he used his engineering mind during his service in World War II. His duties included repairing bombsights and automatic flight control equipment, and checking the accuracy of various mechanisms, bearings and other moving parts.
Throughout his engineering career, he was responsible for 13 patents either on his own or as part of a team.
Beeson moved to Huntsville for work and recently moved to Renaissance of Florence in April to be closer to Pierce.
"It's an awesome place," Pierce said of Renaissance. "They are wonderful, not only the staff but the residents. They're always so kind to drop in and see how he's doing. It becomes like a big family."
Beeson and his wife, Mary, were married for 54 years. She died in 2002, and he eventually remarried to another widow, Nadean Pierce, who just happened to be Cindy Pierce's mother-in-law. She died in 2021.
"He had two wonderful wives," Pierce said. "They were great people."
Cindy Pierce said her father lived his life being a good example and father.
"He has always been very intelligent," Pierce said. "He accomplished a lot in his lifetime. He worked hard, but always had time for his kids. He was always my hero."
