FLORENCE — Funds raised during a charity yard sale this weekend will go toward creating a memorial scholarship at Northwest-Shoals Community College for a recent graduate who died in September.
The yard sale is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, said Katie Loughrist, who is organizing the event. The yard sale is at Loughrist's home at 1610 Winston St.
The scholarship is for Kristin Duncan Ezell.
Ezell, who died from a brain aneurysm, was in the process of continuing her education at Athens State College with the goal of becoming a preschool teacher, Loughrist said.
"This gives a full-ride scholarship to a student each year in early childhood education at Northwest-Shoals," Loughrist said. "This sale contains a lot of education resources, such as toys for children and arts and crafts," she said.
Those are among items Ezell had been storing for when she became a teacher, Loughrist said.
"Her classroom was basically ready to go," she said. "She didn't have a classroom, but as soon as she had one, she had all the supplies ready."
For information, or if anyone is interested in contributing items, send an email to katie.loughrist@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.