MUSCLE SHOALS — Cypress Cove Nursing Home resident Jenelle Yielding isn't one to let a need go unmet, so when she found out the Floyd E. Tut Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville had residents in need of warm head coverings, she put her crochet hooks to work.
The result of her efforts: 130 hats of various colors shipped to veterans.
"I started making the hats back in May after finishing a load I'd made for St. Jude Children's Hospital," Yielding said.
"I was thrilled to find a veterans home I could help because I come from a military family — my father was in the Air Force 30 years, my brothers and uncles served, and I was in the Army Reserves for 11 years myself."
So, with donated yarn and supplies, her mission began and was just recently completed. On Friday, she shipped the 130 gifts with a promise to send another 20 as soon as possible.
She said her parents taught her patriotism from an early age. "It's just in my blood," she said.
Her friends residing at Cypress Cove have also benefited from her talent and generosity as she's made about 200 hats for distribution there.
"With the vets, it's about giving back, saying thank you," Yielding said. "As for other causes, it's just really about paying it forward."
Yielding said she'll rest a bit then get back to crocheting. "There's still more to be done and folks to help."
