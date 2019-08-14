FLORENCE — Week 9 of construction at the YMCA of the Shoals has the first phase of the project on target for its late October completion.
Executive Director Lane Vines said phase one involves remodeling and reconfiguration of space.
The construction involves the creation of a new 3,000 square-foot group exercise area where the former gymnasium was located, reconfigured ADA-compliant boys and girls locker rooms and an elevator leading to the second floor.
There is also second level track resurfacing, the addition of a community meeting room and functional fitness center for specialty classes. The new strength/equipment center will move downstairs.
"The Y is a connector in the community and we do it in several positive ways including over coffee," Vines said, adding that the former front exercise studio area is being re-purposed into a new coffee bar.
Phase two involves new construction additions to the campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.