MUSCLE SHOALS — Randy Bruce's retirement this month from Florence High School wasn't even official yet when the seasoned song writer/producer began seizing more opportunities to continue helping young people.
For the past 27 years, Bruce has been a teacher, working with students and building the school's digital entertainment/graphic arts program. Since the age of 14, he has been playing music with house bands, then later with the likes of George Jones, Percy Sledge and Travis Wammack.
He's produced big names and up-and-comers. But it's the new talent, the young artists that perhaps are the most satisfying to work with, he said.
"There's just something so special about the energy of these young people," Bruce said. "That's what kept me teaching all those years and it keeps me so excited about the new talent coming up. I just love being a part of it."
Most recently, Bruce signed on to produce two new young country artists, Presley Tennant, 18 of Norco, California, and Hillary Reese, 13, of Lucedale, Mississippi.
While in Los Angeles producing music with his friend Andrew Lane, he met Paula Anne, who manages artists and is the director of the SOS Foundation 4 Life, a group that, through youth ambassadors from around the country, works to combat student adversities like cyber bullying and peer pressure.
"Andrew knows the songwriting in the (Shoals) is incredible and with Paula's help we arranged for these two to come to Muscle Shoals and record some songs," Bruce said.
Tennant, who is scheduled to graduate virtually from high school in two weeks, was in 'The Voice' top 24 this year. She is also an ambassador for the SOS Foundation.
Reese, who has been home-schooled the past year to allow more flexibility in her music career startup, has already made the circuits around Nashville's who's who in the music business, singing and working with Kent Wells, Dolly Parton's producer.
"We've just sort of winged it so far and when I met Paula in LA we just clicked. I'm an ambassador in the SOS Foundation 4 Life, that she heads," Reese said.
"She's my manager now and when she introduced me to Randy and I started listening to the songs he wrote, I knew I wanted to be a part of that. He's a phenomenal writer and (Muscle Shoals) is a magical place. Hopefully some of the music magic will happen for me."
Reese will be in the Shoals from Monday through Wednesday to record at FAME Studio.
"To be able to write with Randy and record there, it's all just such a huge opportunity for me to launch my music," she said. "I mean all the greats have recorded there."
Reese considers herself a country artist with an affinity for the styles of Tammy Wynette and Dolly. But she isn't opposed to blending some old school country with rock, for a fresh, newer sound.
"I'm from small-town Mississippi, daughter of a football coach dad and a teacher mom," she said. "My brother was a drum major and is really musical. Neither of my parents were ever into music and then my brother and I came along and they were scratching their heads. I was the water girl for the football team but I also loved making music videos from a young age."
By the age of 10, her music videos had grabbed the attention of some big names in the business. Soon she began working with Wells in Nashville and began recording in some top studios.
While in Muscle Shoals she said she'll work on her writing and singing and see where it goes, adding that at some point an album could come from it.
"I'm so young that now's the time to really work on my craft – piano and guitar playing and my singing," she said. "And I'm sticking with the older country because with this accent it's best. Being from Mississippi, I won't ever lose this accent – couldn't if I tried."
Tennant's exposure to the greats in the music business hasn't been lacking, either, with a stint on Kelly Clarkson's team on The Voice recently.
"Being on The Voice was the most incredible experience ever and I was surrounded by amazing people," she said. "The exposure I gained there has already opened up so many opportunities for me."
Since The Voice, Tenant, who sings mostly modern country, has performed non-stop, as an opening act for artists such as Tim McGraw and John Michael Montgomery.
She arrived in Muscle Shoals on Thursday to familiarize herself with Wishbone Studio, owned by local producer/engineer and songwriter Billy Lawson. She'll be in the Shoals for most of the week.
She said she knew about Muscle Shoals but her research into the area's music history was eye-opening, creating an excitement she said is hard to describe.
"It's like what other musicians say about this place, the energy here is just amazing," she said. "I'm just coming off 'The Voice' and I just want to see how far I can go."
Both will be recording songs penned by Bruce, Lawson and Mike McGuire as well as writing new material with them.
"After I was introduced to Randy, he sent me two songs and I absolutely loved them and immediately thought this was a start in the right direction," Tennant said. "Performing is what I love and I want to grow in every aspect of the business.
"Being able to record here is a moving experience and my goal is to make sure these songs get their fullest potential. These are the kindest guys to work with and I want to do well with these songs."
A date on Tennant's album release has not yet been set.
