FLORENCE — Patrons walking into the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services building these days often are met with a loving dog who races toward them as fast as his front paws will take him.
For more than two weeks, the shelter has been keeping Zeus and has provided a harness for him so he can get around, Director Cheryl Jones said.
Zeus was hit by a car in August and veterinarians said he would not be able to walk.
"They said he'd never walk again and recommended euthanasia and the owner refused," Jones said. "He was only 9 months old and is a happy guy."
They reached out to an organization called Joey's PAW, which provides wheelchairs to dogs who are not mobile, and they provided a wheelchair.
Unfortunately, his owner has an illness that has prevented him from keeping Zeus so earlier this month he brought him to Animal Services, which has added a front part to the wheelchair. With a full harness, the dog now is able to get around with ease.
"They added the front wheels and he's on the go," Jones said. "Let me tell you, he gets around. We had him in the parking lot the other day and had to put a tether on him because he would go and go and go. He's an expert now. Sometimes his front wheels are wobbling, he goes so fast."
Since then, Zeus has become a fixture in the building, romping about and going from person to person looking for petting.
And he receives a lot of petting.
"Oh, my goodness, people love him," Jones said. "Everybody talks to him. They are surprised that he's as mobile as he is and as sweet as he is. He's so happy. He doesn't know he has limitations and greets everyone who comes here."
Willie Mae Whitson was among patrons having a fit over the dog last week.
"Zeus is amazing," Whitson said while petting him. "That's a walking miracle right there. And he's happy."
Jones said a Minnesota rescue group they often work with has agreed to take Zeus and believes they will have no problem finding a "forever home" for him. She said they are working on the logistics of getting him there, since his injury means he'll require special travel needs.
"We have a volunteer who said if we can find a co-driver she'll take him up there," Jones said.
