MUSCLE SHOALS — There are several projects on the horizon for the city and Councilman Mike Lockhart wants to help see them become reality as mayor of Muscle Shoals.
Lockhart, the director of support services for Helen Keller Hospital for the past 27 years, is serving his second term on the council.
"I was very content to be council member," Lockhart said. "David Bradford had been there 20 years, and I just assumed he'd stay. It really didn't cross my mind until he announced his resignation."
Lockhart said he developed a passion for the opportunity to lead the city.
He said his leadership experience with multi-department budgets and the staff at Helen Keller Hospital, and his time on the council, will help him transition into the role of mayor without a huge learning curve.
Lockhart said he could also tap into Bradford's experience while learning the system.
Lockhart said he is proud of the city's accomplishments, including the new adaptive sports field and new gymnasium at Gattman Park, and miles of new sidewalks designed to tie the city's neighborhoods to its business district.
"We've put steel in the ground for a new amphitheater behind City Hall," he said. "There are a lot of things going on I'd like to see come to fruition."
Lockhart said the city is pursuing funding to enlarge the drainage culvert that lies beneath Woodward Avenue, and to commission a drainage study of the southeastern part of the city.
The mayor and council approved improvements to the Wilson Dam Road retention pond and are developing plans to enlarge its capacity.
"I feel like we've provided the various city departments with the equipment they need," Lockhart said.
He said there were three things that stood out when he and his wife moved to the city 27 years ago: the city's school system, the quality of life that's available and job stability.
"Those are things that are near and dear to me today and they're still excellent," Lockhart said. "I want to protect those things as we continue to move forward."
He said that can be accomplished through continued economic development and job creation.
A new industry that locates in Muscle Shoals, Lockhart said, can benefit the entire Shoals area.
Lockhart and his wife, Cheryl, an instructional partner in the city school system, have two children who graduated from Muscle Shoals city schools. He is a member of the Church of the Highlands.
He has established a campaign website at lockhartformayor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.