TUSCUMBIA — First term District 1 City Council member Katie Logan has announced she is seeking a second term on the council.
Logan was elected in 2016 along with a full slate of first-time council members and a first-time mayor.
Qualifying for the 2020 municipal elections begins July 7 and ends July 21. Municipal elections take place Aug. 25.
Logan said the new council accomplished a great deal in the past four years.
"We paved 7 miles of much-needed roads; refinanced a bond that lowered the city's interest rates and payments, which in turn gave us the ability to replace equipment in all city departments," Logan said. "This also helped us make updates and repairs to Coburn Park, the Willie Green Center, Spring Park and the multipurpose center, which lies within District 1."
Logan said she worked with Mayor Kerry Underwood and the University of North Alabama to plan events, and UNA is working with the city and a downtown property owner to bring a university presence to Tuscumbia.
"I worked on several projects with other council members to bring business and events to the downtown area," Logan said.
Logan said one of her favorite projects has been the park on Main Street "pocketed" between two historic buildings. The new pocket park was built between an empty building and Fiddledee Dee. It hosted several events last year.
"As a downtown business owner, I understand the importance of a strong downtown retail base and citizen quality of life," Logan said. "I am excited at the new opening of Dollar Tree, and I am still optimistic to see new businesses on Highway 72."
Logan said the COVID-19 crisis will present new challenges over the next four years, and she feels her experience will be a positive asset for Tuscumbia as the community works through the pandemic.
