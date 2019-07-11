TUSCUMBIA — The city's massive resurfacing project has finally begun, but before any new pavement is laid down the old pavement must come up.
On Tuesday, a crew from Mill-It-Up, a subcontractor from Warrior, began milling, or removing, about an inch of the old driving surface of a portion of West Fifth Street between Main Street and Hook Street.
All total, the $2.7 million project will allow the city to resurface 7.1 miles of streets in and around the downtown area. The city is providing 20 percent of the cost while the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is covering 80 percent.
The project is supposed to be completed in 50 working days.
