TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County officials were prepared for the worst Monday as the county courthouse reopened after being closed since March 17.
Administrator Roger Creekmore said lines were long, but the situation was better than what they had prepared for.
"I haven't heard anyone start cussing, and we haven't had any fist fights yet," Creekmore said Monday afternoon. "It was smoother than I anticipated."
The largest concentration of people was at the probate judge's office, where residents were able to purchase car tags or register new vehicles in person for the first time in weeks.
Since the court system is still on hold, Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said the majority of the traffic at the courthouse is coming to his office.
Rosser said he had eight employees processing tags for residents, including four at the counter, which is standard.
What's new is employees are now protected by tall glass shields installed while the courthouse was closed. The next person in line was expected to observe social distancing guidelines and remain at least 6 feet behind the person in front of them.
Assistant Chief Clerk and Elections Supervisor Emily Benson sat outside the Water Street entrance at a table and helped provide information to residents waiting in line. Rosser said if residents were there to register a vehicle, Benson made sure they had the proper documentation.
Since the lobby can only hold 12 to 14 customers at a time, probate office customers had to wait outside the courthouse until spaces were available.
Creekmore said for much of the day the line stretched around the corner of the courthouse into the lawn on the West Fourth Street side.
Residents standing in line also were to be six feet apart.
Despite cooler temperatures and a large shade tree, Creekmore said the county bought two tents to provide some additional shade. They also moved some benches so older residents would have a place to sit as they waited in line.
"We have extra security," Creekmore said. "The sheriff provided a couple of deputies to help with control. People seem to be showing a great deal of patience."
Creekmore said there was also a line outside the Sheriff's Department, where new windows were cut into the wall to allow the public to purchase pistol permits and conduct other business without having to come inside the office.
Rosser had good news for residents who may be unable to renew their vehicle tag before the deadline.
Vernon Barnett, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue, announced Monday the deadline to purchase a March, April or May 2020 license tag has been extended through June 19. The extension also applied to paying property taxes on vehicles.
Penalties associated with delinquent vehicle registrations and tag renewals have also been suspended until June 19.
Rosser said that might help reduce the number of people in line at the courthouse.
