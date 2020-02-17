ARABIAN SEA — Serving at sea means everything thought essential must be available aboard ship.
That includes haircuts.
Yeoman 3rd Class Robert Byrd of Florence still looks his best after receiving a haircut from Retail Specialist Seaman David Nieto. The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared a photo of the two men.
They are serving on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points, according to a Navy release.
