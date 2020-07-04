Low bids have been submitted for a pair of Alabama Department of Transportation highway resurfacing projects on U.S. 72 in Florence and Killen, and Alabama 101 in the Elgin community in Lauderdale County.
MidSouth Paving of Birmingham submitted the low bid of $1,618,517 to resurface a segment of U.S. 72 from Harris Drive in Florence to slightly west of Lauderdale 66, also known as J.C. Mauldin Highway, in Killen.
The length of the project is 1.79 miles.
The Rogers Group bid $1,710,383 while Joe Keenum Excavation & Construction of Muscle Shoals bid $1,994,620.
In a second project, the Rogers Group submitted the low bid $1,704,565 to resurface a segment of Alabama 101 from U.S. 72 north in Elgin to the Tennessee State Line.
Joe Keenum Excavation & Construction bid $1,817,170, while Midsouth Paving bid $1,975,222.
The projects are expected to be completed this summer.
