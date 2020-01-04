Lyons HR, an IRS-certified and accredited professional employer organization with corporate operations based in Florence and Gadsden has acquired Acline HR of Punta Gorda, Florida, the company announced Friday.
Lyons HR has a large southeastern and mid-Atlantic client base, and said in a company release that expansion into the south Florida market is a natural progression. Lyons HR currently services clients in northern and eastern Florida from its Alabama Operations Center and recently opened a location in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the release.
The Punta Gorda office will service clients in western and southern Florida.
“The leadership of Acline HR shared our central focus on client satisfaction and improving the client experience," Lyons HR CEO Bill Lyons said in the release. "That made this acquisition, along with the retention of local staff, ideal for our expansion efforts in Florida.”
Lyons HR serves more than 16,000 employees at more than 900 work sites across the United States, according to the release. More information can be found online at lyonshr.com.
