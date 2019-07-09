DECATUR — 3M is expanding an investigation of possible chemical contamination around its north Alabama plant in Decatur, according to a statement released Monday.
The company is looking at old landfill sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties to test for waste that may include substances called PFAS, according to the release. The landfills date back to the 1950s.
The company has operated a manufacturing plant in Decatur since 1961. Earlier this year it settled a lawsuit filed by a north Alabama water system over contamination by chemicals from the same family.
Federal rules prompted a brief scare in 2016 when the water system told customers not to drink the water because of chemical contamination.
Decatur's water system officials say they know about the 3M review, and that the city's water remains safe to drink.
