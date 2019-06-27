TUSCUMBIA — A local contractor and various subcontractors will start moving in equipment July 8 to begin the city's largest paving project in years.
The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is funding the bulk of the $2.7 million paving project that will resurface 7.16 miles of city streets.
The city is providing 20 percent of the funding of the project.
Included in the paving projects are segments of East and West Fifth Street, East and West Sixth Street, King Avenue, William F. Gardiner Avenue, Joe Wheeler Drive, N. Commons Street, East and West East Commons Street, North and South Dickson Street, and North and South Hook Street.
"This is a good day for Tuscumbia," Mayor Kerry Underwood said. "Our citizens will appreciate this more than I can verbalize."
Rogers Group Construction Manager Kenny Adomyetz said a subcontractor will first remove an inch or two of old pavement from each section of roadway before Rogers Group adds a new asphalt surface.
Once the roads are paved, Nelms and Gasque Concrete of Muscle Shoals will come in and add Americans With Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps at all intersections involved in the program.
Alan Nelms said there would be 88 new curb ramps installed that will have "truncated dome surface" panels that help blind people navigate through intersections.
Nelms and Gasque will break up ramps at each intersection; place safety barrels around them; then pour new ramps the next morning. They will then break up a new set of ramps and continue the process.
Engineer Brad Williams, of Civil Group, said the firm will have people on site during the project. He advised Underwood to alert the public via social media about which street is being paved on a particular day.
He said the project is expected to begin on Joe Wheeler Drive and move to other roads near G.W. Trenholm Primary School.
Police Chief Tony Logan said police officers would assist the contractors with traffic control to protect the public and workers.
Adomyetz said the contract calls for the project to be completed in 50 working days.
Tuscumbia Utilities General Manager Jeff McDonald said the department moved some waterlines out of the roadway ahead of the paving project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.