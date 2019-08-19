BIRMINGHAM — Officials say the reconstruction of Interstate 59/20 through downtown Birmingham remains on schedule.
Alabama Department of Transportation Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said the overall project is somewhere between 75% and 80% complete.
That includes placement of 1,600 new bridge segments so far. Leonard says 700 more segments need to be placed.
The shutdown affects the more than 1-mile-long section of I-59/20 from Red Mountain Expressway to Interstate 65.
Traffic clogged downtown Birmingham streets after the shutdown began in January, but Leonard says congestion is easing. He says traffic signals have been adjusted on one detour route to speed motorists.
Construction costs are expected to top $700 million. If Texas contractor Johnson Brothers finishes before the March 2020 deadline, it could earn a bonus of up to $15 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.