TUSCUMBIA — A semi-automatic M16 rifle stolen from a Colbert County Sheriff's Department vehicle has been recovered, Police Chief Clint Reck said today.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the Muscle Shoals Police Department found the weapon, but he contacted the individual and retrieved the firearm.
The rifle was stolen Monday from a deputy sheriff's vehicle that was parked at his residence in Cottonwood Subdivision.
Williamson thanked the Muscle Shoals Police Department for their work on the case.
"They have done an outstanding job locating the weapons and solving this case," the sheriff said.
A shotgun was also stolen, but police recovered the weapon Wednesday when they arrested 19-year-old Brandon Pryor and a male juvenile.
Pryor is facing second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle charges in connection with the theft, the chief said. The juvenile was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Reck said the pair could face additional charges related to a series of vehicle burglaries in the Cottonwood and Nathan Estates subdivisions.
