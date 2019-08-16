TUSCUMBIA — Police arrested a man today who is accused of jumping into a mail carrier's truck and pulling a knife on the carrier, authorities said.
The man, identified as Brad Jones, 49, of Colbert County, was taken into custody this afternoon, police said.
Tuscumbia police Capt. Stuart Setliff said police received a call this afternoon that a man had jumped into a mail carrier's truck and pulled a knife.
The caller stated the incident occurred on Ninth Street and Commons, Setliff said. Police found and arrested Jones in the area of Joe Wheeler Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.