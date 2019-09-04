TUSCUMBIA — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in the carport of a John Street residence Monday.
Richard Kevin Hester, 54, was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. today, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
He is being charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of a man police identified Monday as 34-year-old John Thomas Call. They said Call was from Tennessee, but they still are seeking more specific information about him.
Police Chief Tony Logan said additional details will be forthcoming.
