MUSCLE SHOALS — A Lauderdale County man died Friday morning at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Avalon Avenue Thursday, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
Reck said witnesses, including a city police officer, reported that Andre Allen, 40, was travelling east on Avalon Avenue at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Reck said the vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk near Muscle Shoals High School.
"Evidently, the guy turned off Woodward Avenue onto Avalon, travelling at a high rate of speed," the chief said.
When Allen neared the Alabama Avenue intersection, his vehicle left the roadway, went across a field and into the parking lot of Valley Credit Union. The vehicle hit the credit union's sign, flipped and landed on another sign and two parked cars.
Allen was transported to North Alabama Medical Center, but Reck said police were notified at about 4 a.m. Friday that Allen had died.
Reck said police received information Allen's girlfriend was chasing him, but the woman denied those allegations during an interview.
"We have some video from some of the businesses on Avalon to see if she was chasing him, and we really couldn't determine that because there was so much traffic." Reck said. "Weather or not she was chasing him at the beginning, we don't know. We can't prove that."
He said the woman was following Allen, but not at the speeds Allen was travelling.
Reck said it's fortunate nobody else was injured, considering the speeds Allen was traveling and the amount of traffic on Avalon Avenue at that time of day.
