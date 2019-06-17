FLORENCE — A man was fatality injured Saturday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Lauderdale 46, also known as Gresham Road, east of Mall Road.
Florence Police are conducting the investigation into the wreck that killed Michael Edwin Drane, 59, of Rogersville. Drane was the driver of one of the vehicles, officials said.
He was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to North Alabama Medical Center. His condition is unknown, authorities said.
