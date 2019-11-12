TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County man is being held in the Colbert County Jail on attempted murder charges following a dispute that occurred over Saturday's Alabama-LSU football game, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Williamson said a warrant was obtained Monday charging David Allen Fulkerson, 31, who has been in jail since Saturday on an attempted murder charge.
Fulkerson is being held on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff said.
The victim, James Michael Roland Merritt, remains in critical condition on a ventilator in Huntsville Hospital, Williamson said. He was shot once with a pistol.
The sheriff said the charges against Fulkerson could be upgraded should Merritt die.
Williamson couldn't provide many details, but said the Crimson Tide's loss to the LSU Tigers provided the catalyst for the shooting.
He said the shooting happened after the Crimson Tide lost the game 46-41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
"They had a dispute over the ballgame," Williamson said. "It's still under investigation."
The shooting happened at Fulkerson's residence at 2172 Ligon Springs Road, where several people had gathered to watch the game.
"Alcohol played a big part in it," Williamson said.
The sheriff said Merritt was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
Nobody else was injured during the incident.
