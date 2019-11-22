FLORENCE — A Florence man arrested in a check-fraud scheme faces 29 theft-related charges, police said.
Arrington Malik Lee, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree theft of property, police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.
He said that charge is connected to a February check fraud case at a bank.
"Lee was allegedly using other people's bank accounts to pass forged checks for a total loss of approximately $3,000," Cobb said.
In addition, Lee is charged with multiple counts involving a separate case.
Those include six counts of identity theft, 16 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second-degree theft of property, and four counts of third-degree theft of property, police said.
Cobb said those charges involve Lee's "recent alleged involvement in a similar, but unrelated, case involving the use of another person's bank account to pass forged checks, in turn defrauding the person and the bank."
"Lee is accused of using numerous bank accounts with another person's identifying information to cash forged checks," he said. "The loss of funds in these cases exceeds $13,500."
Lee was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Wednesday with bond set at $230,000, Cobb said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Florence Police Detective Justin Wright at 256-760-6578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.