FLORENCE — Police said they are seeking the suspect who fired at a police officer early Tuesday morning in an incident that prompted an exchange of gunfire until the man fled.
The officer was not injured and police do not believe the suspect was injured, Police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Holmes said they are trying to find the suspect's identity but know he is a white man and drove a light-colored pickup that police later recovered.
He said an officer was patrolling at approximately 2 a.m. when he noticed someone acting suspiciously among some vehicles in the 300 block of Thompson Street.
"As the police officer was getting out, the individual started firing on the officer," Holmes said. "After an exchange of gunfire the suspect got into his vehicle and fled the area. The vehicle later was found abandoned in the parking lot of Residence Inn in Florence.
Residence Inn by Marriott Florence is on Sweetwater Avenue, which is near Thompson Street.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been called in to handle the investigation since it involves a Florence officer firing a weapon, Holmes said.
"Our detectives are working alongside them to provide any support requested," he said. "We are interviewing witnesses and everyone with information."
Investigators are seeking leads connected to the pickup that the suspect left at Residence Inn, Holmes said. They searched the grounds outside the hotel Tuesday.
He said the officer did not have the opportunity to identify himself before the suspect opened fire.
"The suspect took a position and began firing at the officer," Holmes said. "The officer sought cover and began returning fire. This is an unfortunate example of what officers face day in and day out."
He said there is no initial indication that the suspect was struck by the officer's shots. The department has checked with local hospitals and received no reports of anyone coming in with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-760-6500.
