A 70-year-old man was being treated Saturday after being struck by lightning in Lauderdale County, authorities said.
The man’s identity was not released but officials confirmed he was taken to North Alabama Medical Center.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said the man was conscious while being treated at the scene.
The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Lauderdale 6, Grabryan said.
He said he spoke with National Weather Service officials, who told him there was “very little amount of lightning” in the area at that time.
The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m.
“That goes to show you, you can get struck by lightning with very little out there,” Grabryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.