Steve Williams promised his wife he would love her forever and 55 years later he is keeping his promise, even if Dianne doesn't remember.
Dianne has Alzheimer's disease, a medical condition that isn't content just to rob its victims of their memories. Like a goblin, it steals their ability to talk, care for themselves and even smile.
Steve has taken his and Dianne's story and with the help of music producer Mark Alan Springer and singer Jabe Burgess has turned it into "Dianne's Song," which is due to be released later this month on CMT.
"It's a good story, it's a true story, it's a love story, it's a sad story, but it is what it is." Steve said. "We dedicated it to people with Alzheimer's. There's 8 million people in the U.S. with Alzheimer's. Imagine all the people that are like me, a spouse, or a mother, or daddy, and you're talking about millions of people who have been touched by this."
Love and married life
Dianne was the second person Steve dated.
They both were born and raised in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and met in high school. Dianne was an athlete, one of the things that made Steve take notice of her.
"She was an All-State basketball player," Steve said. "She was a real good athlete; real competitive. She was the best ballplayer I've ever seen."
He said the two had humble backgrounds. Dianne, he said, grew up in a house without indoor plumbing.
"They had an outhouse," he said.
Steve said he was extremely shy as a teen, and asking Dianne out was the hardest thing he had ever done.
"Every time I opened my mouth, I turned red as a beet," he said.
Somehow, he managed to get the words out.
On July 2, 1965, Steve turned 18. The next day the two were married. Dianne was 16.
"We moved to Nashville because I had a job there," Steve said. They moved from "here to there" because of his work, and in 1966 they had a son, Steve Jr., and in 1968 daughter, Lori, was born.
Steve worked for Goodyear at the time, and the family lived in Pulaski, Tennessee, for a while before returning to Lawrenceburg where Steve worked for his father at Goodyear.
In 1970 he joined the Ford dealer, Brewer Marston, where he was service manager for five years. After that, he earned his real estate license and sold real estate, first with a cousin and later with some friends.
"It ended up that I sold every plant manager and hospital administrator that moved to town a house," Steve said.
The dealership eventually closed, but Ford paid the upkeep on the property until a buyer could be found. Just before Thanksgiving in 1983, Steve received a call from Sven Ekman, of Ford Motor Company, who offered Steve the Lawrenceburg dealership.
"I told him you are crazy," Steve recalled.
His first day opening the dealership was Feb. 10, 1984.
The deal didn't come without risk. Steve and Dianne had to sell their home to come up with half of the money for the dealership.
"I didn't have any money, but I had equity in my house," Steve explained.
The family moved into a two-bedroom duplex, where Steve Jr., who was a high school senior, slept on the couch so Lori could have the other bedroom.
"We didn't know anything about (being a car dealer)," Steve said. "All I'd ever been was a service manager and a real estate guy. But we got through it with the help of some great employees."
Steve said he worked and Dianne raised the kids. She shared her love of sports as she continued to play softball and volleyball, and later took up golf.
"She taught the kids how to play," Steve said, adding that two of his grandchildren went to college on golf scholarships, one at the University of North Alabama and the other at Middle Tennessee State University.
He said Dianne was the heart of the family with a demeanor that naturally drew people to her.
"They all loved her more than me," he said.
She even was responsible for his family nickname, which he got when his oldest grandson was visiting when he was a youngster.
"I came in from work and I said something one day and Dianne said, 'you old grouch.' It stuck and I was Grouch. The next two (grandchildren) came along and I was still Grouch."
In 1999, Steve heard Ford was looking to buy dealerships to create more minority-owned dealers and let them know he was interested. After some negotiation, he sold the dealership in September 2000.
"They kept my name and all my employees and everything and brought in their guy," he said.
The couple eventually moved to a house on the river in Killen.
The disease
It was about this time that Steve started to notice changes in Dianne.
She was getting forgetful and misplacing things. She worked the newspaper's crossword puzzle every day, and Steve noticed that as time went by, she couldn't finish them anymore.
"Things she always did didn't turn out the same anymore," Steve said. "She couldn't put up the groceries. She got where she couldn't put meals together."
They even had to stop hosting family meals.
"She got where she couldn't do it anymore and she'd get frustrated even with people helping her," Steve said.
It was a tough time for both of them.
"I went from being a grouch to the nicest guy in the world," Steve said, explaining that "you learn if you lose your temper in a situation it makes it worse. It confuses them and I'd feel bad, but you just didn't know in the beginning what was going on. It takes a long time to get past that. The best thing to do is be nice and easy because if you lose your temper or raise your voice it just makes them feel bad. They don't know what they are doing."
They went to doctors who ran numerous tests. They tried medications. None helped.
"You think in the beginning you don't know anything about it and so you are trying everything there is to try to make it better," Steve said. "You can't make it better. There still isn't anything that works."
At each visit the doctor gave Dianne a memory test until Steve put a stop to it because he could see that the tests were upsetting her.
"I called him out in the hall and said you have to quit doing that. You see how she cries," Steve said. "You already know she's got Alzheimer's. Why do you keep giving her that test? It just drove me crazy."
As the disease progressed, Dianne started getting lost going on the way to get her nails or hair done, places she had traveled to for years.
"One day the lady called me and said Dianne hadn't gotten there yet, so I had to go find her," Steve said. After that, he would drive her to and from her appointments or asked their housekeeper and friend Shirley Murphy to take Dianne to the beauty shop and stay with her there.
"I was afraid to just leave her there," he said.
In 2012, Steve started experiencing his own health issues. He had to have a stent put in his heart and he had prostate cancer.
"I didn't know if I was going to be around or not and she was getting worse so I bought a place in (Florence) and we moved into town," Steve said.
About four years ago, Steve was forced to admit he could no longer care for Dianne on his own. "I always said I'd keep her home as long as she knew me."
He got her into Green Oaks Inn, an assisted living center that specializes in Alzheimer's care. She stayed there until she fell and broke her hip and was unable to return.
Now, she is at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, which Steve said is the best place for her.
"They love her and take care of her, and if I die tonight I don't have to worry about her," he said, adding that she hasn't digressed too much since moving there. "She's still a very nice and pleasant person even though she doesn't know me anymore."
He takes care of her, trimming her nails and getting her hair done like she likes. He makes sure she is well dressed and cared for.
He took his personal trainer and friend Brian McIntyre to visit her at the nursing home last year.
"It turned out to be a wonderful experience," McIntyre said. "She doesn't know who he is anymore. He played a little speaker box and he called her Mama, and played music for her and was telling her 'this is first song we danced to,' 'this is the song we played at our wedding.' He asked her several times, 'Do you love me?' and she didn't respond, but when we started to leave he asked her 'Do you love me, Mama?' and she said, 'Yep.' And he just lit up."
Before COVID-19, he would visit her. Now Steve has to stand outside her window and watch her while the nursing home helps him talk to Dianne using Facetime. She doesn't respond, but she seems to listen.
Dianne's Song
Steve always loved music, and as a teen he learned to play the guitar.
"I wrote some songs about the first girl I ever dated," he said. "When I met Dianne that ended my career because all the songs I'd written were about the first girl."
Steve Jr. introduced him to Springer, who has written several songs for country singers such as Waylon Jennings, the band Alabama, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and Kenny Chesney. Springer and his wife, Stacey, became friends and formed a partnership about three years ago.
A few years ago, they started to work with Jabe Burgess, a singer and songwriter from Arkansas. Burgess and Springer visited Steve one day and Steve told the young man about Dianne.
"(Burgess) goes home and he couldn't get over that story and he wrote the song," Steve said. "He wrote it by memory and it was really good."
Burgess said he was nervous about showing the song to Steve.
"I wanted to co-write the song with him. I wanted him to be a part of it because it was his story," Burgess said.
Steve, Burgess and Springer worked together to freshen the song. All three share writing credit for the song.
Springer said he knew they had something special with the song. They digitally released "Dianne's Song," along with a couple of others through Springer's independent label, and signed a deal with CMT to release the songs on its channel. Burgess' first song, "Everything But Us," was released on the channel June 29.
"Dianne's Song" will be released later this summer.
