FLORENCE — MAPCO has reopened its store at 1315 N Pine St. after a complete rebuild, according to a company release.
The rebuild is a 1,280 sq. ft. location featuring free in-store WiFi, a roller grill serving a selection of hot food, a new "bean to cup" coffee machine, and a cappuccino machine, along with other merchandise, according to the release.
The sitting area is temporary closed to comply with social distancing guidelines, but customers can still refuel and come inside the store.
“We are thrilled to provide our guests with an enhanced customer experience at our rebuilt Florence location while offering affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that they know and love,” Claudio Daguerressar, vice president of Marketing, MAPCO Express, said in the company's news release.
“MAPCO continues to serve the Florence community through the COVID-19 pandemic and our stores are following the health and safety procedures we put in place to protect our guests and team members.”
According to the release, plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members.
Additionally, MAPCO has installed gloves at the fuel pumps as another step to help to stop the spread.
To support social distancing efforts, store occupancy has been limited and MAPCO has placed physical in-store indicators on floors to support appropriate distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.