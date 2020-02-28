If you want to attend
The Cpl. Matthew D. Conley Detachment 1477 of the Marine Corps League meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the American Legion Hall in Florence.
TUSCUMBIA — Tommy Oswalt spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, so he knows what it's like to be a "jarhead" and the types of issues Marines face once they've been discharged from the corps.
It's probably why he was asked to serve as the commandant of the newly chartered detachment of the Marine Corps League, an organization chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1923.
It was started by Marine Lt. Gen. John LeJune, whose name is attached to the Marine Corps training facility in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Oswalt said until now, the nearest detachment was located in Decatur. He said members of that detachment approached him last summer about creating a Shoals detachment.
"You have to have a minimum of 20 Marines to form a detachment," Oswalt said.
It can include honorably discharged Marines, U.S. Navy corpsmen, Navy chaplains, and associate members not affiliated with the military, such as a Marine's family members, or members of the community who just want to help the organization, he said.
"The Marine Corps League is Marines helping Marines, and Marines helping the community in different aspects," Oswalt said. "We're hoping to be a positive force in the community."
The assistance could be in the form of the "Marines For Life Program," that helps discharged Marines connect with employment resources; or it could be in the form of helping them write a job résumé; helping them with locating employment; answering questions about Veterans Administration assistance; or even building a wheelchair ramp for a disabled Marine.
The Shoals charter is officially called the Cpl. Matthew D. Conley Detachment 1477 of the Marine Corps League.
Conley was a young Marine from Greenhill who was killed by an improvised explosive device on Feb. 18, 2006, while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Conley is the subject of the song "Dress Blues" by fellow Greenhill native Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit.
Oswalt said someone suggested Coney's name, and the group met with his parents, Tommy and Debbie, last year when a Greenhill youth baseball field was dedicated in Matthew Conley's name.
Oswalt said Conley's parents gave their blessing to use their son's name for the new detachment.
"We're honored they're using Matthew's name on the detachment," Tommy Conley said. "Me and Debbie are both very excited. It's a way to keep his memory alive."
The Conleys are associate members of the detachment. Tommy Conley said it's a great idea to form a Shoals detachment.
"We can't vote, but we can help them with the stuff they decide to do," Conley said. "They want to be big in the community."
With a Shoals-based Marine Corps League, Conley said toys donated during the annual Toys For Tots drive will remain in the Shoals, rather than go to Huntsville.
"The things they do around here will be for our area," Conley said. "I just felt like it was a golden opportunity to help."
Oswalt said the new detachment will be organizing the 2020 Toys For Tots drive.
He said there is a Marine Corps League vanity license tag, and the money it raises is used to help Marines.
The organization can also provide money to Marines impacted by the loss of a job, or those displaced from their home by a fire or flood.
He said the organization is also there for Marines suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
"When you transition from military life back to civilian life, things you may have seen can affect you," Oswalt said. "Everybody is affected differently. We're hoping this will be a support group for that as well."
