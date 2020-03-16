SHEFFIELD — Shoals Earth Day will host an environmental-themed exhibition by artist Martha Marshall when the event returns to Sheffield onApril 4.
Earth Day activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the city's downtown historic commercial district.
Marshall's exhibition, Arts For eARTh, will be held in the Sheffield Public Library on Montgomery Avenue.
Marshall was an abstract painter for many years, but for the past two years her focus has turned to nature imagery, working in watercolor.
"She has always had a deep respect for the interdependence between humans, the earth and all inhabitants thereof," Earth Day Coordinator Nancy Muse said.
As an organic gardener, she has been alarmed by the diminishing presence of pollinators and birds over the years, she said.
"Though I’ve given up my garden now, I hope to grow some wildflowers and sunflowers this year, to offer the pollinators and the birds a place to visit," Marshall said. "I want to do everything I can to help educate others about a world in which we stand to."
Marshall said humans' cavalier attitude toward the wholesale use of fossil fuels, pesticides, herbicides, plastics, and the resulting pollution of the land, air, and water is a dire threat to the Earth.
"These paintings express my love for all of nature. I hope for a future that teaches our children respect for Mother Earth and all of her creatures," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.