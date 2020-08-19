SHEFFIELD — Fred Mason was born and raised in Sheffield, spent 38 years working for Sheffield Utilities, and said he's ready to help lead the city forward as a member of the City Council.
The municipal elections are Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Mason said he's running for the District 3 seat that is currently held by Steve Nix, who decided not to run for re-election.
"I've lived here my whole life," said Mason, who retired last year from from his position as chief financial officer for Sheffield Utilities. "I'm very invested in my community. With a background in accounting and finance, I feel like that will be a benefit as we move forward, if I have a chance to be a council person in Sheffield."
Mason said his campaign revolves around three main points — economic improvements, infrastructure improvements and aesthetic improvements.
"I think they're all interrelated," he said.
Mason said aesthetic improvements can help attract people and businesses to the city. He'd like to look at a tree management program, and make improvements to city parks.
One project involves upgrading the Boundless Playground at Riverfront Park, which was funded by the Sheffield Kiwanis Club.
Mason said residents told him they would like to see the city cleaned up.
"One thing they talk about is making it a prettier place," he said.
Mason said he wants to put together a priority list for repairing city streets, then see if the the city can afford the repair costs.
"We have some older infrastructure in terms of sewer lines and waterlines we need to address at some point," he said.
As an accountant, Mason would look at the city's needs, it's wants, and balance that with the resources it has available, then maximize those resources.
Since Sheffield is essentially landlocked, the city has to be able to maximize its efforts when it comes to economic development.
Mason said he supports the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project, but wants to see improvements made to the corridors that will bring people to the attraction. He said Inspiration Landing will attract people and businesses to Sheffield, as well as the surrounding area.
Mason is married and has three grown children and three grandchildren. He is a member of the Sheffield Kiwanis Club and the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation, and serves on the Sheffield Board of Education.
Mason said previous councils have done a good job with improvements to the downtown area.
"If we look at the overall downtown area compared to 10 to 15 years ago, it's remarkably different," he said.
