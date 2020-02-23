FLORENCE — Here are scenes from the Mathcounts competition that took place Saturday on the University of North Alabama campus.
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Motorcyclist dies in wreck after fleeing police
- Littleville woman, husband, facing child abuse charges
- Parole denied for inmate convicted in local shooting
- Lawsuit filed against DHR, former foster parents
- Lindsey to retire from superintendent's post
- Parole denied for man serving for 1970s Colbert murder
- Rusty Moody was always ready to help his community
- Florence adds 12 businesses
- Zackary Heath Garrison
- Caroline Self named "Miracle Worker" director
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nan, your actions were shameful (17)
- Explaining actions will be tough task (9)
- Where's the red line to be crossed? (7)
- What will be Dems' next ploy? (5)
- Get behind Medicare for All reform (4)
- Pelosi's behavior was unacceptable (3)
- Actions speak louder than words (3)
- Trump lashes out at Jones, predicts GOP Senate victory (2)
- Swiss experiment shows idea's folly (2)
- Court Street trolley a bad idea (2)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Do you have flood insurance?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.