FLORENCE — The mayor has proclaimed Sept. 30 as Family Day, and Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 as Family Week, according to a Florence city news release.
The proclamation encourages people to spend the time with their families. Family Day is a national movement supported by the Alabama Family Rights Association that stress the importance of a child's needs and the importance of interacting together as a family.
Suggestions for the day and week include games that include the family, eating dinner as a family and using conversation starters, movie night, organizing a block party, or hosting a potluck at church.
